Kia Teases 2026 EV4 Electric Sedan To Rival Tesla Model 3

Kia will finally reveal its long-awaited EV4 saloon as part of its international EV day in Spain next week. Headlining the brand’s big day of new model reveals, the new Kia EV4 will join the range as a direct rival to the Tesla Model 3, offering a distinctive four-door notchback design that represents the brand’s future design language. The EV4 has already been confirmed to Auto Express by Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, who told us to expect it in “the second half of this year” back in January. The zero-emissions model will be built at the firm’s factory in Slovakia, and joined a few months later by a hatchback variant, too. The hatch and saloon will share a larger footprint, and a more low-slung stance than the EV3.



