Kia Teases EV4 Sedan and Two Other Models For The 2025 NYIAS

Kia America is ready to return to the 2025 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), and one week before the grand opening on April 16, teases the Big Apple's novelties. On April 9, 2025, Kia held its 2025 Kia CEO Investor Day in Seoul, South Korea, and there, it shared its mid-to-long-term business strategies and financial targets as part of the Kia Plan S 2030. Long story short, it aims for global sales of more than four million vehicles and a worldwide market share of 4.5% by 2030, with growth targeted at new products and their commitment to electrification. In terms of EVs, they want 1.26 million sales by 2030, a market share of 4.3%, and an overall operating profit margin of 11% on global sales of more than 3.2 million units. They want to expand into new categories, by the way – the Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) mobility strategy will include the PV5 in 2025, PV7 in 2027, and PV9 in 2029. As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, there will be a big reliance on the new Tasman mid-size pickup truck for emerging markets.



