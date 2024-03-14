Kia Teases Forte Replacement With The 2025 K4 Sedan

Replacing the six-year-old Forte, the all-new Kia K4 has been teased, showing its sleek new styling with no camouflage whatsoever in a premiere. The model has slender headlamps, a Y-shaped DRL signature, and an evolution of the tiger nose grille. Thin LED taillamps that protrude more into the new rear bumper can be seen at the rear alongside the trick-shaped C-pillars. It is worth noting that the fenders are more muscular, and we can see new sharp lines on the profile. Moreover, the Korean company has hidden the rear door handles, which can be seen in front of the three-quarter windows. The roofline is more arched towards the rear, giving the impression of a liftback, and the front and rear overhangs appear a bit longer.



