The Kia PV5 has been unveiled as the brand’s first van, conceived as a futuristic rival to the Volkswagen ID Buzz. The first in a new line of models dubbed Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs), it will be followed by a larger PV7 due in two years, aimed squarely at the venerable Ford Transit and Geely-owned brand Farizon's SV. It has been developed from the ground-up as an electric van rather than using an adapted combustion-engine platform, as is the case with the Ford E-Transit Custom.



Read Article