Kia To Add Long Range Version Of EV6 To Line Up

Kia is offering customers what they are after: more for the money they pay. This is why they have come up with a new version of the EV6 compact crossover, which entered production last year. Dubbed the Kia EV6 Light Long Range, it will be available with the larger 77.4-kWh battery pack but will cost $2,750 less than what used to be the most affordable EV with the big battery sporting the next trim in the lineup, Wind, which starts at $48,700.
 
The new Kia EV6 Light Long Range will start at $45,950, including destination fees, which is $3,350 more than the standard version.


