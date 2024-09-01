Kia To Branch Out Into Modular EV Commercial Vehicles

Not content with being a leader in the electric car sector, Kia is making plans to branch out into commercial vehicles with its new PBV system. PBV stands for Purpose Built Vehicle (it also stands for Platform Beyond Vehicle, which is the name of the overall commercial vehicle strategy that Kia is developing), and the company used the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to reveal three new van concepts called PV1, PV5 and PV7.



Led by the Kia PV5, the models on display showcased the company's 'Easy Swap' technology, which is designed to switch different 'life modules' into the back of a chassis cab-style platform. Kia plans to offer multiple versions of the PV5 that can be tailored for business and individual needs; at CES these included a taxi, delivery van and a camper.





