Kia To Challenge Volkswagen's ID.Buzz With New Electric Van

Kia is gearing up to launch a series of electric commercial vehicles from 2025, alongside which will sit a choice of practical people movers designed to hit models like the long-wheelbase Volkswagen ID.Buzz exactly where it hurts.

The first of these will be the MPV version of the Kia PV5, which we recently caught testing on the open road ahead of its launch early next year. Our exclusive image shows how the vehicle could look, with a few notable differences from the concept version first revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.