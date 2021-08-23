Kia To Follow EV6 Crossover With EV4 And EV7 Models

Kia has high hopes for the EV6 electric vehicle, but it won’t sit around and wait to see if it becomes successful. It intends to launch two additional electric high riders within the next two or three years and the first one, expected to be called EV4, will reportedly be revealed as early as next year and go on sale in 2023. The Korean automaker has trademarked nameplates from EV1 to EV9, but AutoExpress says it has information that the EV4 name will be the next one to be used. The source article states that the EV4 will be a direct rival to models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA or the Volvo XC40/C40 and that just like the larger EV6, it will ride on the E-GMP platform.



