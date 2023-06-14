Kia To Keep the Pressure On BMW With 600 HP Electric Stinger Successor

A mid-size fastback previewed by no fewer than two concepts, the Stinger launched in 2017 for the 2018 model year. Series production came to a screeching halt back in April 2023, with Kia championing the EV6 GT electric sport utility vehicle as the spiritual successor of the twin-turbo V6 Stinger GT trim.

Last year, back in October 2022, a South Korean publication reported that an electric sedan was under development. No further details were provided. Fast forward to June 2023, and yet another South Korean publication reports that GT1 is the project's codename. Believed to come out between late 2025 and the beginning of 2026, the Stinger-succeeding electric sedan reportedly boasts a dual-motor arrangement on a brand-new platform. Said motors net 450 kW at full chatter, split between 200 kW up front and 250 kW for the rear axle.