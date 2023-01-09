Kia To Recall 300,000 Rios and Optimas For Faulty Emergency Trunk Release

Not that you’re likely to crawl all the way into your trunk, but if you do, don’t get into the trunk of a 2016-2018 Kia Rio or Optima. That’s because a problem with the trunk release could cause the emergency latch not to work, trapping you in there. While the actual safety implications of that problem are (hopefully) very low, Kia owners may be happy to hear about a consequent recall, because it means that their sticky trunk latches will continue to be fixed free of charge, even after their warranty expires. The problem first came to Kia’s attention in January 2023, and it eventually discovered two warranty-returned parts from Rio owners who complained that their trunk would not close. In May, it started to investigate what was at the root of this issue.



