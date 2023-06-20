Kia To Target Compact EV Market Next

South Korean automaker Kia plans to grow its lineup of compact EVs in the coming years by introducing a battery-powered crossover and small hatchback, according to a new report from Autocar.

Last year, Kia announced it would launch 14 new EVs by 2027. This year, it added a secret new model to the roster, giving us hope that an electric sports car is in the works. Kia Europe's marketing chief, David Hilbert, confirmed that the brand's EV offerings will cover "all major segments."

Currently, Kia's EV range comprises the EV6 and range-topping EV9 SUV. This terminology is expected to be used for other models, suggesting that the smaller entrants may be EV1, EV2, and EV3. This has basically been confirmed by the introduction of the smaller EV5 SUV, which is styled after the larger EV9.