Kia Trademarks EV1 And EV9 Names - Stinger GT Successor Would Have 600+ HP

Kia is planning to bookend its range of EVs, with an entry-level city car and a new halo model under consideration.

The Korean brand has trademarked names from EV1 to EV9 for a range of models, and while it has confirmed that an EV2 will sit below the new EV3, the prospect of an EV1 has been off the table until now.

But Kia president Ho-sung Song confirmed to Autocar on a Car of the Year test drive of the new EV3 that an electric city car to replace the Picanto in the longer term was the “next, next target” as Kia seeks to bring down the cost of EV technology.