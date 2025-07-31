Kia Trashed The EV4 At The Nurburgring To Prove Reliability

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the all-electric EV4 in both sedan and hatchback guises. Fast forward to late July, and the South Korean carmaker has dropped details about one of the EV4’s most grueling tests from its development: a torturous 6,200 miles (10,000 km) stint at the fabled Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

Kia has released several images of the EV4 being tested on European roads in hatchback guise, curiously still wrapped in camouflage even though the finished car was presented several months ago. Unfortunately, there’s no imagery of it on the ‘Ring. What we do know is that the 6,200-mile (10,000 km) test session at the circuit formed part of a 68,000-mile (110,000 km) European road durability test.