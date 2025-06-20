Kia Was SO FAR AHEAD With The TELLURIDE. So WHY Are They SO FAR BEHIND Bringing Out The HYBRID Version?

When Kia unveiled the Telluride in 2020, it rewrote the rules for midsize three-row SUVs. With its rugged, boxy design, upscale interior, and wallet-friendly price under $40,000, the Telluride was a revelation, blending near-luxury refinement with family-friendly practicality. Built in Georgia and designed in California for American tastes, it outshone competitors like the Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Traverse, selling nearly 100,000 units annually by 2023. Critics showered it with praise, earning titles like MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year and North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Yet, in 2025, as the auto industry races toward electrification, the Telluride remains tethered to its 3.8-liter V6 gasoline engine, lacking a hybrid option. Why has Kia, once so far ahead with the Telluride’s debut, lagged in delivering a hybrid version? The question lingers, and the answer may lie in a mix of strategy, priorities, and market dynamics—but we want to hear from you.



The Telluride’s triumph was no accident. Its bold styling, spacious cabin, and features like standard Apple CarPlay and adaptive cruise control made it a standout. Towing up to 5,000 pounds and offering 87 cubic feet of cargo space, it catered to families and adventurers alike. However, its fuel economy—20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway—pales against hybrid rivals like the Toyota Grand Highlander (36 mpg combined) or the Honda Pilot (up to 29 mpg hybrid). Even Kia’s corporate sibling, the Hyundai Palisade, boasts a hybrid for 2026, underscoring Kia’s delay.



Several factors might explain this. Kia has poured resources into electrifying other models, like the Sorento Hybrid, Sportage Hybrid, and EV6, possibly stretching its engineering bandwidth. The Telluride’s strong sales, even without a hybrid, may have dampened urgency, as buyers prioritize its design and value over efficiency. Strategic differences with Hyundai could also play a role—while sharing platforms, the brands carve distinct paths, with Kia perhaps focusing on gas-powered SUVs or full EVs over hybrids. Supply chain issues, like post-pandemic chip shortages, may have further slowed progress, as Kia’s Georgia plant prioritizes current production.



Still, the absence of a Telluride hybrid risks losing ground in a market where efficiency and sustainability are increasingly non-negotiable. Rumors on X and automotive reports hint at a possible 2026 hybrid Telluride, perhaps using a powertrain similar to the Sorento’s 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid. But for now, Kia’s hesitation stands out, especially for a brand that once seemed so in tune with consumer desires.



Why do you think Kia has been so slow to hybridify the Telluride? Is it a deliberate strategy, a resource constraint, or something else entirely? Share your thoughts below—your insights might shed light on Kia’s next move in the hybrid race.



