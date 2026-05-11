Kia Will Only Build a Stinger Successor If The Price Is Right

Kia will put the Vision Meta Turismo concept into production as a new flagship model in the vein of the V6-powered Stinger GT S - but only once the price is viable, the brand's design chief has told Autocar.

The striking GT concept was revealed in Korea last year to mark Kia's 80th birthday. It sits on a new platform and showcases a bold new era of design for Kia called Opposites United: Evolution.

The current design language, Opposites United, started with the EV6 in 2021 and defined every model up until the EV2, unveiled last month.