Kia Working On Secret New EV To Launch Before 2027

At the Kia 2023 Investor Day, the automaker announced that it will introduce an additional EV by 2027, bringing the grand total of new electric Kia vehicles to 15. Last year, the Korean giant announced it would launch 14 EVs in the next four years, all occupying various segments. Of course, the brand hasn't said what the newcomer will be, leading us to wonder what Kia has suddenly added to its product plan. We already have the lovely EV6, and the EV9 just made its North American debut. We also know that Kia has plans to introduce a smaller electric crossover in 2025, bringing the tally up to three. Of course, we shouldn't forget the new Niro EV, although it's unclear whether Kia includes this in its plans.



