Kia's EV9 Flagship SUV To Debut Next Year

The Kia EV6 is a rather accomplished crossover. With a starting price of $40,900, it is rather well-priced and, what's more, boasts attractive styling. It's so well-liked that it was recently crowned European Car of the Year. But Kia has big plans for its electrified future, which includes introducing a slew of models in the next few years. The carmaker announced its EV roadmap at the 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event, with the intention of becoming a leader in sustainable mobility.

The most exciting announcement pertains to the EV9, the brand's upcoming flagship electric car. Slated for a 2023 introduction, the large SUV will be the first of many electric vehicles that will be released between next year and 2027. Measuring over 196 inches from stem to stern, the EV9 will be able to dash to 62 mph in a mere five seconds and boasts a range of approximately 335 miles. What's more, it can provide around 62 miles of driving range in just six minutes of charging.