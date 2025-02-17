Kia's New EV4 Revealed - Is This The Look They Were Going For?

After the big Kia EV9 and EV6 based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) 800V and the compact EV5 based on the N3 eK architecture plus the small EV3 using the E-GMP 400V variant, here comes another EV from the South Korean automaker. It's no surprise, of course – the Kia EV4 was previewed as the fifth model in the dedicated 'EV' range by a concept car dubbed Kia EV4 Concept in late 2023 during the automaker's first EC Day event, with the public launch then set for the LA Auto Show that same November. Now, a little more than a year later, the South Korean carmaker is following the usual routine, and we have the first official images of the production version – Kia EV4 – albeit only from the outside. Indeed, this is the 'soft launch' where we get to see the exterior premiere first, and later this month, the full introduction will also bring the interior and full technical specifications. The reveal comes just before the 2025 Kia EV Day event, with the EV4 announced in sedan and hatchback form with a styling 99% common with the previewing concept car save for a few minor differences. For example, now we have regular side mirrors and flush door handles instead of hidden ones.



