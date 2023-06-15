Kia’s New High Performance EV Will Have Over 600HP

As the first to ride on the Hyundai Motor Group’s next-gen “eM” electric car platform, Kia’s upcoming EV, codenamed “GT1,” is expected to be a long-range, high-performance machine.
 
The Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia and Genesis, revealed its plans to become a top three global EV-producing powerhouse by the end of the decade after a big year in 2022.
 
A big part of the success is due to Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform, E-GMP, which serves as the base for the automaker’s current lineup of electric cars, including the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV, IONIQ 6 sedan, Kia EV6, EV9 SUV, and the Genesis GV60.


