Kia's Restyled EV6 GT Shows Off In It's Birthday Suit

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:39:05 AM

Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia’s sporty EV6 GT is getting an overhaul. With its debut around the corner, the Kia EV6 GT facelift was spotted without camouflage for the first time.
 
After revealing the updated EV6 in May, Kia’s high-performance GT model is next in line for a refresh.
Kia claims the EV6 has “returned in a more perfect form” with more range, better ride quality, and a stylish new design. The updated model includes design elements from Kia’s latest EV models, like the EV3 and three-row EV9.

One of the most noticeable is the new daytime running lights and taillights with Kia’s “Star Map Signature Lighting.” The new thin LED light design is inspired by constellations, adding to its already bold look.


Read Article


Kia's Restyled EV6 GT Shows Off In It's Birthday Suit

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)