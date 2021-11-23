Kia's Rumored Dual-Cab Pickup Now A Long Shot

Now that the Hyundai Santa Cruz has hit the market, we've been waiting for Kia to unveil its own long-rumored pickup truck. For years, Kia has hinted it wants to build a dual-cab "ute" for the Australian market to take on the mid-size Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux pickup trucks. However, speaking with Australia's Cars Guide
, Kia Australia's chief operating officer Damien Meredith has downplayed the prospect of Kia entering the pickup market.
"I think it's probably a long shot," Meredith told the publication when asked about the long-rumored Kia ute. The development of a Kia pickup appeared to have been given the green light back in 2020 for a possible 2022 launch.