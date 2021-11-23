Kia's Rumored Dual-Cab Pickup Now A Long Shot

Now that the Hyundai Santa Cruz has hit the market, we've been waiting for Kia to unveil its own long-rumored pickup truck. For years, Kia has hinted it wants to build a dual-cab "ute" for the Australian market to take on the mid-size Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux pickup trucks. However, speaking with Australia's Cars Guide, Kia Australia's chief operating officer Damien Meredith has downplayed the prospect of Kia entering the pickup market.

"I think it's probably a long shot," Meredith told the publication when asked about the long-rumored Kia ute. The development of a Kia pickup appeared to have been given the green light back in 2020 for a possible 2022 launch.



