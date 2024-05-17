Kia's Tasman Pickup Mule Looks Remarkably Like An EV9

As Kia inches closer to unveiling the Tasman, a global mid-size pickup truck, the Korean manufacturer has started testing its second truck, which will be fully electric. A camouflaged prototype was recently filmed on public roads in the U.S.

The electric Kia pickup will serve as the latest entrant into a growing EV truck segment pioneered by the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T, although it’s unlikely Kia to chase performance figures like those two, and will probably be more similar to offerings from Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram.