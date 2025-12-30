Kia's Tasman Pickup Truck Is Failing Badly - Are It's Shocking Looks To Blame?

Kia is not a traditional body-on-frame truck manufacturer. But the brand is trying to change that. Kia debuted a kind of weird-looking new Tasman pickup to take on vehicles like the Ford Ranger in markets outside North America. And the brand has even been considering a potential SUV variant of the Tasman to take on foreign equivalents of the Toyota 4Runner. However, recent comments suggest that the SUV version is not going to happen anytime soon... if it happens at all. Early Kia Tasman sales reports for the first year are in, and they have been brutal. Through November 2025, Kia had delivered just 3,700 Tasman pickups in Australia, putting the truck in ninth place among Australian pickups and well off Kia's sales targets. According to Roland Rivero, Kia Australia's general manager for production planning, a Kia Tasman-based SUV is predicated on the pickup truck's sales success, and with strong sales not happening at the moment, a body-on-frame SUV is "not the highest of priorities" for Kia.



