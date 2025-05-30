Kia to Build EV4 Sedan In Korea And Send To US Market - Is That A Problem?

The Kia EV4 is supposed to be the company's affordable EV sedan. Hyundai's Ioniq 6 is already one of the best EVs on sale, and a Kia version with sharper styling, a lower price and better tech could be a great option for many buyers. But Kia just confirmed to journalists that U.S.-market EV4s will be built in South Korea. The K4's product planner said that EV4 sedans will only be made in Korea, while hatchbacks will be made in Slovakia. "For now, we are planning to introduce only the sedan for North America," she added.



