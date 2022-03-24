Kid Rock Places His 2005 Ford GT Up For Sale - Throws In A Signed Guitar For Good Measure

A 2005 Ford GT that has been owned by musician Kid Rock since new will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in the coming days.

It goes without saying that the Ford GT is one of the most iconic performance cars ever produced in the U.S. and Rock’s example left the factory in August 2004. It is painted in Mark IV Red with white racing stripes, a very popular combination at the time. In fact, no less than 669 Ford GTs were painted red and white like this for the 2005 model year.

The singer also selected all the available factory options when purchasing the car, including the forged aluminum BBS wheels, red brake calipers, and an upgraded McIntosh stereo system and subwoofer.