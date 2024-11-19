Kim Kardashian Already Has Her Own Optimus Robot

Chalk this up to the perks of being a celebrity. Better yet, chalk this up to the perks of being one of the most famous women on the planet, with an online following that counts several hundreds of millions of people from all over the world: Kim Kardashian may already be the owner of an Optimus robot from Tesla. At least, that's how she's trying to make it look. Some hours ago, reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share videos and photos from a one-on-one meeting with Optimus, the humanoid robot currently in development at Tesla. She also posted content from a close-up look at the recently unveiled Tesla CyberCab, hinting that she went from a ride in it. Kim didn't offer context for the videos or the photos, so this could have been a visit to the Tesla plant and not her taking delivery of an Optimus, which, as far as the world knows, is not even close to production stage. But in the world of social media, where appearances are everything, and facts seem to matter very little, this did earn Kim extra popularity points with her millions of fans and followers.



