Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Spied Cruising Around Orlando In Custom Cadillac Escalade

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson jetted off to Orlando, Florida, in her private plane. The aircraft, which she has done “from the ground up,” is a Gulfstream G650ER which she calls "Kim Air." Naturally, it's painted in the same monochromatic shade of gray found in her mansion and part of her car fleet.



The billionaire reality star welcomed her aircraft in late February 2022 and has been taking advantage of every opportunity she gets to fly in it again. Its maiden voyage was from Los Angeles to Milan, Italy, where she attended Fashion Week.



The G650ER is the extended-range variant of the G650 and is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, which help the airplane reach maximum speeds of 616 kts (709 mph/ 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km).



