It wouldn't be Hollywood without a Kardashian sighting now would it? Kim Kardashian got caught stopping in a local Starbucks and grabbing coffee in her new Cybertruck.



Given the state of California weather lately we couldn't tell if hers was the victim of the naturally occurring rust spots. But given the fact she probably a team of detailers we could assume hers is spotless.



Kim Kardashian leaves Starbucks in her Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/MjuGvrUnhp — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 23, 2024