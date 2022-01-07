Kim Kardashian Shows Up To Sisters Birthday With Her Ghost Gray Lamborghini Urus

With so many bespoke models in her collection that showcase her personality, views, and favorite color palette, Kim Kardashian has many options when she goes out.



For Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills, California, Kim opted for a black latex outfit and accessorized it with sunglasses (despite the fact that it was at night) and her one-of-one Lamborghini Urus.



The SUV from the Italian company is the result of her longtime collaboration with Platinum Motorsport, which knows exactly what Kim needs. The auto repair and customizing shop is responsible for many cars in her garage, and the Urus proves how well they understand the billionaire reality star.



