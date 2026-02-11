Kimi Antonelli Becomes The Youngest F1 World Champion Ever

The permutations going into the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix were clear: unless something catastrophic happened to Kimi Andrea Antonelli or the Mercedes W26 underneath him, the 20-year-old would become the sport’s youngest-ever world champion in one of the world’s most vibrant cities. And so he did, with the charismatic Italian being hoisted into the air at the podium by his predecessors, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, after finishing third place during Sunday’s race. Among the three drivers in the now-iconic picture: 12 world championships. Antonelli enjoyed the kind of fiesta only Mexicans can throw, with the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez stadium section jam-packed with fans supporting the three champions, as well as local hero Checo Pérez, who finished his home race in 11th place.



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