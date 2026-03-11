Kimi Antonelli Breaks The Mold For Formula 1 Champions - New Values Moving Forward

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has changed perceptions of what an F1 world champion should be, and Toto Wolff thinks he is the new-age role model.

After a lengthy media session following Antonelli’s title, Mercedes F1 team principal Wolff shared a thought he had on his mind, something he discussed with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem about the type of champion the Italian is.

At 20 years old, not only is Antonelli the youngest ever F1 champion, but he is also the first proper Generation Z champion, being born in 2006, after Max Verstappen, who is also technically a Gen Z, being born in 1997.