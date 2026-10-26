Kimi Antonelli Won The US Grand Prix But Backs A Mercedes AMG Into A Fence In Gear Confusion

Agent009 submitted on 10/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:15 PM

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Kimi Antonelli has just won the United States Grand Prix and needs just two more points to officially become the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion. While he is doing great on the track, the 20-year-old isn’t all that great on the street. He just bumped a fence with the rear end of a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
       
Kimi Antonelli delivered a dominant performance at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, converting his pole position into his ninth victory of the season. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver is inching closer to becoming the all-time youngest world champion in Formula 1 history by a massive margin.
 


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Kimi Antonelli Won The US Grand Prix But Backs A Mercedes AMG Into A Fence In Gear Confusion

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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