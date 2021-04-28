Kingpins Gates And Bloomberg Want To Exploit California Lithium Resources - Will The Cash Strapped State Sacrifice The Environment For The New Gold Rush?

As demand for electric vehicles heats up, there’s concern about a shortage of the key minerals needed to make them. The Biden administration has called for boosting domestic production of such minerals, including lithium for the lithium-ion batteries used in electric-vehicles. And that has many hoping for big business in a desolate spot of California’s Imperial Valley.

A few miles from the shores of California’s Salton Sea, a construction crew is at work on the future site of Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power. It’s a geothermal facility, meaning it uses the Earth’s natural heat to create electricity.