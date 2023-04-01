Know Your Cars? PROVE IT. Who Was THIS Car Made By?

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for Italdesign, the Tapiro was a trendsetter, which foretold many other wedge-shaped cars which emerged later in the 1970s and beyond. And yes, there’s no question that the DeLorean got much of its inspiration from the Tapiro.



This gull-winged car was built for the 1970 Turin Motor Show, and shared some core elements with the Porsche 914/6. But other than the Porsche name badge and the pop-up headlamps, the Tapiro was a horse of a completely different color.















More pics and details of the Porsche Tapiro Concept at the link...





