Koenigsegg Traces Jesko Fire In Greece To A Hydraulic Leak - Will Replace Owner's Car For Free

Last month, a Koenigsegg Jesko burned to the ground in Greece. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the car is, quite obviously, no more. On Tuesday, the Swedish hypercar brand announced that it identified the source of the issue, and that it'll replace the owner's car free of charge. "The fuel tank, engine oil and gearbox oil system were still intact in the vehicle after the fire was put out, and they were not compromised or affected by the fire, nor the source of fire," CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg said in a letter posted to Instagram. "However, there was a streak of hydraulic fluid behind the car on the road. Given this we have investigated the pressurized hydraulic system, which is the only system that contains this fluid. When looking close at the car we also found that a pressurized hydraulic hose was compromised at the rear of the car. This in combination with the streak of hydraulic fluid on the road clearly indicate that this was the cause of the fire."



