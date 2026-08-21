Korean Automaker Caught Not Installing Airbags In Over 300 Vehicles

Imagine taking delivery of a brand-new electric pickup, driving off the dealership lot with the peace of mind that comes from reading a glossy brochure detailing a comprehensive eight-airbag protective shield. The problem is, certain KGM Musso EV utes were produced with six instead of the advertised eight airbags. According to ANCAP, this reality faces more than 300 buyers in the Australian market.

The Australian New Car Assessment Program caught the South Korean manufacturer as part of routine safety testing. ANCAP purchased a Musso EV off the retail market, bypassing the manufacturer-handpicked fleet vehicles, and subjected the vehicle to destructive barrier impacts. When the barrier struck, the safety boffins noticed an immediate anomaly.