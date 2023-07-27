Korean Automakers Sued For Longer Than Advertised Charging Times

Hagens Berman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis for what it claims are seriously defective charging ports in their vehicles. The legal firm filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleging that these brands promised charging times that aren't achievable in the real world.

Depending on the vehicle, customers were allegedly led to believe that charging would take between five to seven hours using a Level 2 home charger. According to the legal documents, the charging ports of the vehicles overheat, leading to the charging sequence failing. HB claims owners report a "protracted and burdensome charging process."