Korean Battery Makers Reach Agreement, Saving Biden From Critical Decision

South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co agreed on Sunday to settle disputes over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology, avoiding a potential setback for U.S. EV ambitions.

The settlement after marathon talks by affiliates of two of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates was announced just hours before a Sunday night deadline for President Joe Biden’s administration to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision (ITC).



