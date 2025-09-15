Korean Companies Refuse To Train American Replacements After Illegal Workers Gathered Up In Massive ICE Raid

US President Donald Trump encouraged more than 300 South Korean workers recently detained at a Hyundai factory in Georgia to stay in the country and train American employees. However, his wish will not be fulfilled as they will be repatriated out of the US and returned home on a chartered Korean Air flight. A week ago, US immigration authorities stormed Hyundai and LG’s joint venture plant in Georgia, detaining approximately 475 individuals that were referred to as ‘unlawful aliens.’ Shortly after the raid, it was revealed that more than 300 of the workers detained were skilled Korean nationals who had been flown in to help setup the site, a number of whom did not have the correct working visas.



