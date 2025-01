Electric vehicle batteries have come a long way in recent years, but researchers around the world continue to explore and develop new ways to make them even better. Recently, a team from the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in Korea created an innovative new lithium metal battery that has a “triple-layer solid polymer electrolyte.” It’s capable of extinguishing itself in a fire and retains strong performance even after many charging cycles.



