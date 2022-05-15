Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tie The Knot For REAL. And Ride Off In This STYLE ICON. Can You GUESS the Vehicle?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa, just weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.

The lovebirds, who became engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows in Santa Barbara with a small number of loved ones and their security, including her maternal grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Barker’s father Randy, on Sunday.

After getting hitched, the 42-year-old reality star and drummer, 46, were seen driving off in a vintage black convertible with a sign that said 'just married' hanging off the bumper.  

The Spies go way back with Travis and spent many an auto show with him and shared a number of meals.

Cool dude who loves his cars...CADILLAC'S to be specific. Love the Cathedral lights on that bad boy...





