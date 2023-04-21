L.A. Democratic Socialist Blames TOYOTA, NOT The CRIMINALS For Catalytic Thefts!

Nithya Raman, a councilwoman in Los Angeles, voted against a motion that aimed to ban the illegal possession of catalytic converters, a valuable car part. Raman blamed car manufacturers, such as Toyota, for making it easy to steal the part, which has resulted in significant costs for the city. Raman argued that car manufacturers should be responsible for manufacturing cars that are not easy to steal, instead of placing the burden on the city. Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez also opposed the motion, arguing that it would not make the city safer and would be costly for the city. Those against the motion suggested that car owners should use anti-theft devices or fabricate cages to protect their cars. Raman, who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and became involved in politics through advocacy for combatting homelessness, believes that the city should focus on addressing the broader housing crisis that is pushing out working people and people of color.





This can’t be real…but it is! Councilwoman Nithya Raman blames *Toyota* for making their catalytic converters too easy to steal. Huh?! The extremists on the left never, ever blame the criminals. Maybe that’s why crime has been skyrocketing?! Watch! h/t @CollinsCity pic.twitter.com/aW5g8APtqT — Justin Gordon (@Justin_G0rd0n) April 21, 2023



