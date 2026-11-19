While SUVs and pickup trucks get all the attention in America, Hyundai proves that sedans are still alive with the all-new Elantra, one of the best-selling models in the segment in the U.S. Here comes the all-new, eighth-generation Hyundai Elantra, alongside the 2028 Elantra Hybrid. Both were unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, just miles from the brand’s U.S. headquarters. They call it Elantra, i30, and Avante. Its name depends on who you ask and where you buy it from. Regardless of the name, the model has been completely redesigned. It grew in all directions, it got a sharper look, and it received new tech.

Today @LAAutoshow, we unveiled the all-new ELANTRA. With bold design, a roomier interior, advanced connectivity, and an available hybrid powertrain estimated at 53 MPG, the next generation is built for more of what drivers want. A new chapter starts now. #Hyundai #ELANTRA https://t.co/nUtz8JPqTt — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) November 19, 2026













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