LA Cop Charged With Murder After High Speed Chase Kills 12 Year Old

Prosecutors charged a former Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy with murder Wednesday in a fatal off-duty crash caused when the deputy pushed his truck to speeds of around 95 miles per hour in a school zone.

The crash occurred on Nov. 3, 2021, when Ricardo Castro’s pickup truck sped through an intersection at more than three times the posted speeds, T-boning the Mercedes containing 12-year-old Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez and his 19-year-old sister just as school was letting out, the Los Angeles Times reports. The posted speed in the area is 35 MPH, but 25 MPH during school hours. Prosecutors say Castro was traveling at 95 MPH at the time of the crash.