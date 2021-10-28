LA Crime Escalating. Girl Riding Electric Scooter Gets HIT In BROAD DAYLIGHT And The Offender Fled And Is Now On The Run

On October 27, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a female was riding a rental electric scooter westbound on 4th Street, against the one-way road, just past Main Street. A 2020 Chevy Spark was travelling eastbound on 4th Street from Spring Street. The driver of Chevy crashed head-on with the scooter rider, launching her into the air, and causing her to land head first onto the sidewalk.



The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot without rendering aid or identifying himself to the victim. The suspect was last seen northbound Spring Street from 4th Street. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the scooter rider to a local hospital. The scooter rider was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit with severe injuries; however, she is in stable condition and expected to survive.













The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, black hair, 5’6” to 5’10”, 150 to 175 lbs, per witnesses the suspect was wearing gray pants with possible camoflauge patterns, and had a tatto on the right side of his chest with unkown writing. The vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen out of Wilshire Division Area.



Video of the traffic collision and the driver are posted on the Central Traffic Division’s YouTube account, “LAPD Central Traffic” and on Twitter account “@LAPDCTD24.”



Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Diaz, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail her at 36160@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.



