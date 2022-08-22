LA Police Lose Control - Like January 6th If You Happen To Be Near A Street Takeover You Will Be Arrested And Car Impounded

The phenomenon of "street takeovers" is set to get a massive blow in Los Angeles, as the LAPD has announced it will impound every car at these events. It does not stop there, police warn, as spectators' vehicles will also be impounded. While it might take a record number of tow trucks, this might just be the solution to stop people from doing street takeovers.



As police representatives have noted, the vehicles will be impounded for up to 30 days. Even a spectator's car might get the same treatment, but it is unclear how the impound period will be decided.



Many people on the internet are wondering whether a vehicle that is street-parked in an area where a takeover happens might be towed even though its owner or driver did not attend the event. Hopefully, there will be a way to be sure that only the participants' and true spectators' vehicles will be towed, so nobody else will risk getting their vehicles taken away without being at fault.





Read Article