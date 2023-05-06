LA Police On The Hunt For Man Seen On Social Media Driving A Stolen Dodge Charger

Police in Los Angeles are on the hunt for a man who was captured on video powersliding a stolen Dodge Charger at a recent illegal street takeover event in South LA.

The illegal event took place late at night on April 30 at Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street in Vermont Square. It is understood that the driver of the stolen Charger was doing burnouts and donuts for at least 10 minutes.

In a bid to help catch the man, authorities have released a video from the event that was shared on social media and which clearly shows the driver’s face. Police state that the driver has been described as a male Hispanic with black hair, a mustache, and is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.