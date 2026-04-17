LA Rapper D4vd, Stored Dead Body In His Tesla Frunk For Weeks

Singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was found in the trunk of a car registered under the musician's name in September 2025.

The Los Angeles-based indie pop singer, 21, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on April 16. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office on April 20 for filing consideration, an LAPD spokesperson told USA TODAY.