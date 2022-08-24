LA Residents Want To Block Fast And Furious 10 Filming Because It Is Influencing Impressionable Youths

The Fast and Furious franchise’s film location in the historic neighborhood Angelino Heights brought a lot of curious fans around. But the residents are protesting against the dangerous car stunts.



A lot of fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which will premiere next April. But not everyone is thrilled. The community members of a suburb in Los Angeles claim that the film locations in Angelino Heights became the place to be at night for car enthusiasts who do donuts and start high-speed races in the neighborhood.



