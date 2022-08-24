LA Residents Want To Block Fast And Furious 10 Filming Because It Is Influencing Impressionable Youths

Agent009 submitted on 8/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:35 AM

Views : 402 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Fast and Furious franchise’s film location in the historic neighborhood Angelino Heights brought a lot of curious fans around. But the residents are protesting against the dangerous car stunts.

A lot of fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which will premiere next April. But not everyone is thrilled. The community members of a suburb in Los Angeles claim that the film locations in Angelino Heights became the place to be at night for car enthusiasts who do donuts and start high-speed races in the neighborhood.

Read Article


LA Residents Want To Block Fast And Furious 10 Filming Because It Is Influencing Impressionable Youths

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)