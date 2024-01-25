LA Times CLAIMS WHITE DRIVERS Are Polluting The Air For People Of Color. And they WONDER Why They Just Laid Off 115 People And Their Business Is DYING.

Agent001 submitted on 1/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:39:11 PM
Views : 568 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Please tell us how on earth this article could ever be approved by an editor.And they wonder why they're getting laid off by the hundreds around America and the entire business is dying.Stare hard at this headline as you hear that LATimes had to lay off 115 ppl from its newsroom today https://t.co/Mnyt5VGY2l— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 24, 2024
Stare hard at this headline as you hear that LATimes had to lay off 115 ppl from its newsroom today https://t.co/Mnyt5VGY2l— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 24, 2024
Stare hard at this headline as you hear that LATimes had to lay off 115 ppl from its newsroom today https://t.co/Mnyt5VGY2l
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news